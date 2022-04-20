It’s now official: Geno Smith is back with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks announced they re-signed Smith yesterday, but the NFL disapproved the contract. However, today Smith’s contract was approved by the league, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It is still not clear which terms in Smith’s contract weren’t permitted by the league, but there was never any doubt that Smith and the Seahawks were going to get it worked out.

Last year Smith started three games for the Seahawks while Russell Wilson was injured. Smith completed 68.4 percent of his passes, with five touchdowns and one interception, and averaged 7.4 yards per pass.

The Seahawks’ other quarterbacks are Drew Lock and Jacob Eason. Smith will likely end up competing with Lock for the starting job.

Seahawks’ signing of Geno Smith now official originally appeared on Pro Football Talk