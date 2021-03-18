Seahawks re-signing fullback/special teams star Nick Bellore

Seattle gets its FB back. https://t.co/vC7z1MZE9p — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks will be re-signing fullback and special teams star Nick Bellore. The news was first reported by PFF’s Mike Renner.

Bellore is a journeyman in the league, having first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Jets in 2011. He played linebacker through the first half of his professional career before converting to fullback with the Lions.

He signed with Seattle in 2019 and has been a factor on special teams over the last two seasons.

With a new offensive coordinator at the helm in Shan Waldron, it’s still unclear how and if he plans to utilize a fullback going forward.

Keep up with all of Seattle’s moves on our live tracker here.

