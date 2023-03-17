Seahawks signing former Steelers LB Devin Bush to one-year deal

The #Seahawks are signing former #Steelers first-round LB Devin Bush to a 1-year deal, source said. He has been on a visit to Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Seahawks are signing former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal.

Bush was a first-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2019. He’s appeared in 52 games so far, totaling 286 combined tackles (13 for a loss) and two interceptions.

As of yet Bush has not lived up to his status as a first-round pick. PFF has certainly not thought much of the results – giving him overall grades of 62.9, 59.7, 34.4 and 58.8 in his four seasons with the Steelers.

Then again, Bush is still only 24 years old and Seattle has made a habit of resurrecting the careers of reclamation projects. They also can’t exactly afford to be picky at linebacker, where they are now projected to start Bush and Jordyn Brooks – who may miss a significant portion of the 2023 season due to his ACL injury. The Seahawks are most likely not done adding new pieces at this position, though.

More Free agency!

