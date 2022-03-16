Seahawks signing former Steelers, Bears CB Artie Burns to one-year deal

Former Bears’ cornerback Artie Burns is going to the Seahawks on a one-year $2 million deal, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Seahawks are signing former Steelers and Bears cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Burns was a first-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NFL draft but has never come close to living up to that status. In 69 games he’s only totaled four interceptions and 33 pass breakups. Coverage has been an issue for Burns throughout his pro career. Over the last three seasons he’s allowed a passer rating of 115 or higher.

For just $2 million, we can safely assume Burns won’t be part of the starting DB rotation. Expect him to be a backup on the outside along with Sidney Jones, who just re-upped on a very reasonable deal.

However, the Seahawks will need to find a suitable replacement for their immensely underrated starting right cornerback D.J. Reed, who’s agreed to terms with the Jets on a three-year, $33 million contract.

