Seahawks signing former Ravens running back Ricky Person Jr.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent running back Ricky Person Jr., who apparently had offers from multiple NFL teams after having spent this past season playing for the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Choosing #Seahawks over multiple #NFL offers and inquiries @USFLStallions running back Ricky Person Jr., is signing with NFC West franchise per a league source. Person previously with @Ravens and @PackFootball rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns including 100-yard game in… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 18, 2024

Person (6-foot-1, 222 pounds) played his college ball at NC State, where he posted just under 2,000 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns from 2018-2021. He has also put in time with the Baltimore Ravens but has not appeared in a regular season game as of yet.

To start out, Person is likely at the bottom of the depth chart at running back, beneath Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, George Holani, TaMerick Williams and Kobe Lewis. He will need a very strong showing in the preseason to have a chance at the initial 53-man roster.

