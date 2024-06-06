Seahawks signing former Panthers, Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

The Seahawks are signing former Panthers and Browns quarterback P.J. Walker, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Walker (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) played his college ball at Temple, where he posted over 10,000 passing yards, 74 touchdowns, 44 interceptions and a 129.1 rating over four years. In the NFL Walker has been primarily a backup quarterback, spending three years in Carolina and then last season in Cleveland. All together he’s gone 5-4 as a starter with 2,135 passing yards, six touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Walker’s best work was in the pandemic-shortened 2020 XFL season, though. While it was only a handful of games, Walker was as dynamic and dominant at that level as Patrick Mahomes at this one and likely would have won the league MVP award if the season had completed.

There’s a massive gap between the talent in the XFL and the NFL, though. In Seattle Walker will be a firm No. 3 option at quarterback behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell for now. He’ll have to show some improvement beyond his usual talented arm and legs to make the initial 53-man roster – especially when it comes to turnovers.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks win probability for each game on 2024 schedule

99 photos from the Seattle Seahawks 2024 offseason so far

Seahawks PFF grades for all 22 projected starters in 2024

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire