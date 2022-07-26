Seahawks signing former Ohio State TE Jake Hausmann

The #Seahawks are signing free-agent TE Jake Hausmann, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 26, 2022

The Seahawks are signing former Giants tight end Jake Hausmann, according to a report by Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus.

Hausmann (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) played his last two years of college football at Ohio State. After going undrafted as a rookie, he signed with the Giants and was on and off their practice squad during the 2021 campaign. He did not appear in a game during the regular season.

Hausmann has an uphill battle ahead of him to make Seattle’s initial 53-man roster. Barring injury, Noah Fant and Will Dissly are guaranteed to get the top two spots on the depth chart at this position. That leaves Tyler Mabry, Colby Parkinson, undrafted rookie Cade Brewer and Hausmann competing for what may only be one or at most two more tight end spots.

The Seahawks still have room for a couple more players on the 90-man offseason roster, so expect another signing or two by tomorrow afternoon.

