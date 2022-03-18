Seahawks re-signing former DT Quinton Jefferson

Breaking News:

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Seahawks are re-signing former defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson (6-foot-4, 291 pounds) was a fith-round pick by Seattle in the 2016 draft. He spent four years with the Seahawks, totaling 7.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits in 39 games.

Jefferson left following the 2019 season and signed with the Bills, then spent last year with the Raiders.

