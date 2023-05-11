Seahawks signing ex-Titans DL Mario Edwards

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Mario Edwards has reportedly found a new home with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson, Edwards is signing a one-year deal with Seattle. The financial terms of the contract weren’t disclosed.

Tennessee signed Edwards in late September of last year, and he went on to play well in a backup role, appearing in 13 games (seven starts) and totaling three sacks, four tackles for loss and 34 total pressures.

Edwards is the second depth piece Tennessee has lost along the defensive line in free agency, as DeMarcus Walker signed with the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason.

The #Seahawks are signing veteran DE Mario Edwards to a one-year deal, sources told @BradyHenderson and me. Edwards, entering his ninth NFL season, had three sacks and seven starts for Tennessee last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 11, 2023

It won’t be long before the Titans meet their old friend, with Edwards and the Seahawks set to come to Nashville for a game in 2023.

While the Titans’ starting defense is primed to be pretty good, the team could use more depth in multiple spots, especially after how injury-plagued Tennessee has been in recent years.

