Seahawks signing of Devin Bush 1 of 10 free-agent moves to not overlook

The Seattle Seahawks added a few new faces to the roster during the first week of free agency, including former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Devin Bush.

The move made NFL.com analyst Buck Brooks’ top-10 free agent signings so far that are not to be overlooked.

“Pete Carroll loves a reclamation project, as evidenced by his work with Geno Smith, among many others, during his tenure with the Seahawks,” Brooks writes. ‘Bush is next on the list as a former top-10 pick who struggled with injuries and inconsistency in Pittsburgh. Despite failing to live up to expectations as a Steeler, the ultra-competitive defender still has the dog in him that made the Michigan product a ballyhooed prospect in the Class of 2019.”

In the whirlwind of the free agency frenzy, a significant number of potentially impactful pickups get lost in the shuffle. Not today! @BuckyBrooks spotlights 10 intriguing signings you should NOT overlook.https://t.co/zIpBh9WJhI pic.twitter.com/r4k0jjPgJx — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 19, 2023

“If Carroll can crack the code and unlock the feisty defender who delivered a number of splash plays as a rookie, the Seahawks’ defense could rejoin the ranks of the elite with Bush and a group of junkyard dogs leading the way.”

The Eagles’ signing of former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny also made Brooks’ list.

Related

Rashaad Penny focused on playing a full season for Eagles

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire