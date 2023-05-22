Seahawks re-signing CB Artie Burns to one-year deal

The Seahawks are re-signing cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

After playing his college ball at Miami (FL) Burns was a first-round pick by the Steelers in the 2016 NFL draft. He played 58 games in four seasons with Pittsburgh before moving onto Chicago in 2021, then Seattle last year.

Burns (6-foot-0, 197 pounds) only appeared in three games for the Seahawks last season, playing 16 snaps on defense and eight more on special teams.

This season fans should expect Burns competing with Tre Brown for snaps behind our projected boundary starters: Tariq Woolen on the right side and on the left rookie Devon Witherspoon, who has taken Burns’ former No. 21 jersey number.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire