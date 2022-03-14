Seahawks re-signing backup TE Will Dissly to a three-year deal

Tim Weaver
Tim Weaver
According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seahawks are re-signing Washington’s own Will Dissly to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

That’s a very handsome figure for a player who projects to be the No. 2 tight end on Seattle’s depth chart behind Noah Fant, who’s coming over from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade.

In 41 career games, Dissly has totaled 76 catches, 900 yards and nine touchdowns. His real value is his blocking, though.

