Seahawks signing Austin Blythe

Free agent center Austin Blythe is signing with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Blythe, 29, spent last season as a backup in Kansas City. He played four games, seeing action in only 12 offensive snaps and six on special teams.

The Colts made Blythe a seventh-round choice in 2016, and he played eight games with one start as a rookie.

Blythe spent the next four seasons with the Rams, appearing in 63 games with 48 starts.

He signed with the Chiefs last April before the team drafted Creed Humphrey, who started all 17 games.

