Seahawks sign WR Malik Flowers

The Seahawks signed free agent receiver Malik Flowers, the team announced Tuesday.

Seattle waived defensive end DeMarcus Mitchell in a corresponding move. Mitchell signed with the team Sunday.

Flowers is an undrafted rookie out of the University of Montana. He initially signed with the Saints in May, following the draft.

He was a standout receiver and returner at Montana, earning second-team FCS All-America honors as a returner three times. In 2022, he had 615 yards on 20 returns, including a pair of touchdowns.

Flowers tied the NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) record with seven career kick return touchdowns.