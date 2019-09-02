Seahawks Re-sign WR Jaron Brown, FB Nick Bellore on Monday

The Seattle Seahawks announced a few roster moves on Monday as the team re-signed receiver Jaron Brown and fullback Nick Bellore.

Brown's release on Saturday was particularly surprising given the health questions of David Moore (shoulder) and DK Metcalf (knee). Brown was expected to be the team's No. 2 receiver in Week 1. That still may be the case now that Brown has been brought back to Seattle. The initial move seemed permanent given that Brown tweeted a thank you to the city of Seattle. It's unclear whether or not he knew he'd only be "gone" for 48 hours.

Bellore's re-signing was also somewhat expected. The Seahawks clearly just needed his roster spot for two days in order to move other pieces around.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In order to make room for those two, Seattle waived linebacker Austin Calitro and placed tight end Ed Dickson on Injured Reserve. The former is a surprise given that Calitro played well in the preseason and drew the admiration of K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner. I was under the impression that Calitro was the two-deep at all three linebacker spots. This move speaks to the progression of rookies Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven. Seattle is clearly comfortable with both should any of the starters go down. The latter was expected as Dickson continues to recover from knee surgery.

The transactions over the last couple days are also an indication that Shaquem Griffin's knee injury isn't as serious as Pete Carroll suggested last Thursday. Carroll didn't sound optimistic about Griffin's prognosis after the linebacker was removed from the preseason finale after reaggravating his nagging knee injury.

Finally, Seattle has finalized it's 10-player practice squad:

WR Jazz Ferguson

WR Terry Wright

TE Jacob Hollister

CB Simeon Thomas

G Jordan Roos

T Elijah Nkansah

Story continues

LB Jachai Polite (2019 third-round pick cut by the New York Jets over the weekend)

C/G Kyle Fuller

CB Ryan Neal

G Kahlil McKenzie

Seahawks Re-sign WR Jaron Brown, FB Nick Bellore on Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest