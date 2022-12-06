The Seahawks are dealing with a few injuries in their offensive backfield, so they are adding an experienced back to the practice squad to increase their depth.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Wayne Gallman. He will be eligible for promotion to the active roster as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Gallman was a 2017 fourth-round pick by the Giants and he spent his first four seasons with the NFC East team. He played in six games for the Falcons and two games for the Vikings last season.

Gallman has 366 carries for 1,548 yards and nine touchdowns in 61 career games. He also has 81 catches for 519 yards and two touchdowns.

Ken Walker has an ankle strain that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Rams and Travis Homer was inactive for that game with a knee injury. DeeJay Dallas also hurt his ankle against the Rams, but was able to return to the game.

Seahawks to sign Wayne Gallman to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk