Seahawks sign veteran DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have been looking to add veteran talent to the defensive line, and now they finally have their man.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks are signing defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the practice squad.

In non-COVID news on a chaotic NFL morning, veteran DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison will be signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2020

By doing that, Harrison is given some time to get back into playing shape, learn the defense playbook, and move to the active roster when ready.

He has not seen action since February before the Lions released him.

Harrison was supposed to visit the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, but it looks like the visiting will no longer matter at this point.

With the addition of Harrison, he joins the Seahawks that has struggled with injuries up front this season and adds real depth to a position fans have been wanting to see added all offseason.

Harrison, in his career, has 485 tackles with 24 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defended, and 4 forced fumbles.

