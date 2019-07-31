Seahawks sign Tyler Ott to extension

The Seahawks announced they have signed long snapper Tyler Ott to a multi-year contract extension. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the offseason.

Ott, 27, began his career with New England as an undrafted rookie out of Harvard in 2014. He also spent time with the Rams, Giants and Bengals before signing with Seattle to replace an injured Nolan Frese during the 2016 postseason.

Ott served as Seattle’s long snapper the past two seasons.

The Seahawks now have punter Michael Dickson, kicker Jason Myers and Ott all under long-term contracts.

“Just getting those three guys together, the consistency of them working together and getting a good feel for each other has been really good and clean,” special teams coordinator Brian Schneider said, via the team website. “It’s been good.”