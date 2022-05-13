The Seahawks shuffled the deck at wide receiver on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed free agents Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis to the 90-man roster. They said farewell to twice as many players by waiving Matt Cole, Jake Herslow, John Mitchell, and Demetris Robertson.

Alexander was undrafted out of Franklin College in 2018 and he’s had multiple stints with the Lions that have not included any regular season appearances. Kassis was undrafted in 2020 after catching 152 passes for 1,966 yards during his time at Montana State.

Cole was on the Seahawks practice squad last year and the other three former Seahawks were all signed ahead of last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Seahawks sign two wideouts, cut four others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk