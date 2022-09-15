Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is set to miss the rest of the season after tearing his quad tendon in the team’s opening game and they’ll be going outside the organization to replace him on the active roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seattle is signing defensive back Teez Tabor off the Falcons practice squad. Adams will move to injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Tabor was a Lions second-round pick in 2017 and he started five of the 22 games he played during his first two seasons. He was waived in 2019 and did not play in any regular season games before making six appearances for the Bears last season.

Tabor has 50 tackles and one quarterback hit over the course of his career.

Seahawks to sign Teez Tabor off Falcons practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk