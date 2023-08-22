Seahawks sign TE Sal Cannella

The Seahawks added a tight end to their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Sal Cannella. They waived cornerback Montae Braswell in a corresponding move.

Cannella had 42 catches and 415 receiving yards for the XFL's Arlington Renegades this year. He helped them win the league's title by scoring a touchdown in the championship game.

Prior to his stint in the XFL, Cannella spent time with the Dolphins, the Packers and in the the USFL. He has not played in any NFL regular season games.

Cannella joins Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Griffin Hebert, and Tyler Mabry as the tight ends on Seattle's depth chart.