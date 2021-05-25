Seattle is adding some depth to its offense.

The Seahawks are signing tight end Cam Sutton, according to agent Sam Leaf.

Sutton signed with the Panthers last year as an undrafted free agent, but Carolina cut him in mid-August. He played his college ball at Fresno State, where he caught nine passes for 154 yards in 25 games.

Seattle now has six tight ends on its roster, led by Will Dissly and recent free agent signee Gerald Everett.

Seahawks sign TE Cam Sutton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk