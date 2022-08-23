Seahawks re-sign TE Cade Brewer, waive G Shamarious Gilmore

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/AuHuGvD2mx — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 23, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. Seattle has now re-signed tight end Cade Brewer to the squad.

Brewer originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas this spring. He was waived on Saturday when Seattle cuts its roster down to the required 80 players.

Over two preseason games with the Seahawks, Brewer logged three receptions for 17 yards.

Seattle guard Shamarious Gilmore was waived Tuesday as a corresponding roster move.

