Linebacker Tanner Muse has found a new team, getting a new start.

The Raiders cut Muse on Monday, and he cleared waivers. Las Vegas attempted to re-sign him to its practice squad, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Review-Journal.

Instead, Muse is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Muse was the 100th pick of the 2020 draft out of Clemson. A toe injury kept him sidelined for his entire rookie season.

He appeared in three preseason games in 2021, playing 84 snaps at middle linebacker and 11 at weakside linebacker. Muse totaled half a sack and six total tackles.

The Seahawks needed depth at linebacker with Ben Burr-Kirven going on injured reserve, and Muse certainly was worth the practice squad spot. He is a high-reward, low-risk signing.

Seahawks sign Tanner Muse to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk