Seahawks sign Tanner Muse to active roster

The Seahawks signed linebacker Tanner Muse off the practice squad. His promotion to the 53-player roster came after he made two special teams tackles in Monday night’s win over the Broncos.

Muse gives the team depth at inside linebacker and a proven special teams contributor.

Muse, a 2020 third-round selection of the Raiders, joined the Seahawks’ practice squad last season. He appeared in six games in 2021.

Linebacker Christian Jones filled Muse’s spot on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Jones, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, spent four seasons with the Bears. He appeared in 63 games with 31 starts. He then joined the Lions in 2018, serving as a starting linebacker for three seasons. Jones rejoined the Bears last season, playing 17 games with one start.

