Seahawks sign T Max Pircher, place RB Bryant Koback on reserve/retired list

The Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

They have signed tackle Max Pircher and placed running back Bryant Koback on their reserve/retired list.

Pircher was born in Italy and began playing football in Austria. He joined the NFL's International Player Pathway Program and signed with the Rams in 2021. He remained with the team through the 2022 season and spent last year on the practice squad in Las Vegas, but has never played in a regular season game.

Koback went undrafted in 2022 and spent the year on the Vikings practice squad. He had two different runs with the Seahawks practice squad last year and signed a future contract with the team, but it appears he's decided to move away from playing football.