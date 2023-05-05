Seahawks sign seventh-round draft pick, RB Kenny McIntosh

The last player the Seahawks picked in the 2023 NFL draft is the first to sign his rookie contract.

According to Aaron Wilson, former Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh has signed his deal, which is worth $3.93 million over four years and includes a signing bonus over $90,000.

#Seahawks deal for Kenny McIntosh: four years, $3.93 million, $90,582 signing bonus https://t.co/9L5nrJptJT — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2023

McIntosh was one of several players who Seattle got far later than their projections going into the draft. He’s coming off a breakout Senior year with the Bulldogs, having totaled 829 rushing yards on 149 attempts (5.6 per run) and scoring 10 touchdowns.

As a rookie, McIntosh will be firmly behind Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet on the depth chart and will likely have to compete with DeeJay Dallas and the undrafted running backs for playing time.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire