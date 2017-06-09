Seahawks sign second-rounder Ethan Pocic

The Seahawks would like to have stronger offensive line play than they got a year ago and they spent one of their two second-round picks on a player who they hope will help provide it.

On Friday, they signed that player. The Seahawks announced that they have signed Ethan Pocic, the 58th overall pick in April’s draft and the second of their two second-round selections, to a four-year deal.

Pocic started 37 games at LSU and spent most of his time at center, but his future with the Seahawks appears to be headed in a different direction. He played right tackle during the rookie minicamp and got time at guard once he started working with veterans.

The Seahawks have had several other linemen spending time at multiple positions, giving them both flexibility about who goes where and things to sort out once they get to training camp this summer.