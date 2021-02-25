Seahawks re-sign running back Alex Collins, per transactions report

It’s official, we locked in 💚💙 excited to spend another year in Seattle where it all started ! — Alex Collins (@Budda03) February 25, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks re-signed running back Alex Collins, per Wednesday’s official NFL transactions report.

The organization has not confirmed the signing yet, but Collins himself took to social media to proclaim that he will be back in the blue and green this upcoming season.

The Seahawks drafted Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He spent a year with the team before they waived him after the 2017 preseason. Following a two-year stint with the Ravens and a year of unemployment following a drug suspension, Collins found himself back with Seattle in November 2020, this time on the practice squad, although he was elevated to the active roster for a few games.

Both Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are impending free agents and are not guaranteed to re-sign, so Seattle was going to need at least a little security at the position next season. Collins’ exact role for 2021 will become clear after free agency when the dust settles.

