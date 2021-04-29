Seahawks sign Robert Nkemdiche

Before the first round of the 2021 draft on Thursday, a former 29th overall pick has found a new home.

The Seahawks signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, the club announced on Thursday.

Nkemdiche hasn’t been on a roster since 2019 when he appeared in two games with the Dolphins before Miami waived him in November.

He entered the league with the Cardinals back in 2016. But after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018, Arizona waived him with a failed physical designation early in 2019 training camp.

Nkemdiche had his best season in 2018, recording 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. He did not record a sack in his other three playing seasons. In all, he’s appeared in 29 games with six starts.

