While we still wait to find out whether or not the Seahawks are able to land a top-tier pass rusher, Seattle continues to target familiar faces in the secondary wave of edge rushers.

On Wednesday, Seattle signed former 2013 undrafted free agent Benson Mayowa. This move comes two weeks after the Seahawks reunited with Bruce Irvin. According to Tom Pelissero, Mayowa will make a fully guaranteed $3 million in 2020 with incentives that could get him up to $4 million.

The #Seahawks are giving DE Benson Mayowa a one-year deal worth over $3 million fully guaranteed, per source. Max over $4M with incentives. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2020

Mayowa won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013 but appeared in just two games. He's since played for the Raiders from 2014-15, the Cowboys from 16-17, the Cardinals in 2018 and the Raiders once again in 2019. His posted 6.0 sacks with Dallas in 2016 and is coming off a career-high 7.0 sacks with Oakland last season.

He joins an edge rush rotation currently led by Irvin, followed by Shaquem Griffin and Rasheem Green. While Seattle still obviously needs an elite player above Irvin, the depth on the roster is starting to fill out nicely.

Seahawks sign, reunite with DE Benson Mayowa originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest