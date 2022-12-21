Seahawks re-sign RB Wayne Gallman to practice squad

The Seahawks announced three roster moves yesterday afternoon, including moving defensive tackle Bryan Mone to the injured reserve list.

Seattle still had an open spot on the practice squad, even after re-signing defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt. So, they’ve filled the opening by re-signing running back Wayne Gallman. He signed with the Seahawks two weeks ago and then was released six days ago to make room for wide receiver Jaylen Smith. Gallman was spotted at practice wearing Earl Thomas’ old No. 29.

Wayne Gallman, number 29, at practice today but no sign of Kenneth Walker III. pic.twitter.com/1DaeUucXDV — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 20, 2022

The Seahawks probably wouldn’t have brought Gallman back if they felt good abouy rookie running back Ken Walker playing this weekend against the Chiefs. Walker was back on the injury report yesterday with an ankle issue and was one of seven players who did not participate.

A fourth-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL draft, Gallman has played in 61 NFL games all together, totaling 1,548 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Related

Seahawks Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out Tuesday practice

List

Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Behind Enemy Lines for Christmas Eve matchup

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire