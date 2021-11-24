Seahawks sign RB to practice squad, release WR to make room
The Seahawks are thin at more than one position heading into Week 12, including running back. Starter Chris Carson is on IR and will be undergoing season-ending surgery on his neck soon. Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny’s latest injury is a hamstring issue and backup Alex Collins has been limited by a groin problem for several weeks.
With an eye on adding some more depth to their running back group, the team has signed B.J. Emmons (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) to their practice squad. Emmons played his college football at Florida Atlantic, where he scored six rushing touchdowns in 2019 as a junior. Emmons started this season on the Raiders’ practice squad.
To make room for Emmons, Seattle released rookie wide receiver Cade Johnson.
