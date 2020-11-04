Seahawks sign RB Alex Collins and LB Mychal Kendricks to practice squad





The Seattle Seahawks announced a number of roster moves Wednesday afternoon ahead of the team’s Week-9 contest against the Buffalo Bills, including adding two familiar faces to the practice squad.

Seattle, who has been experiencing a number of woes at the running back spot due to multiple injuries, has signed former Seahawk Alex Collins to the practice squad.

Collins was originally selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft and played in 11 games his rookie year. Following his release prior to the start of the 2017 season, he spent the next two years in Baltimore with the Ravens.

In addition, the Seahawks re-signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks back to the practice squad after his release on Tuesday.

Seattle has also confirmed the release of fan-favorite, veteran tight end Luke Willson, who was a casualty of an already-crowded position room.

