Seahawks sign RB Adrian Peterson, 2 others to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks have made a few additions to their practice squad, including one very famous name at running back.

Here are the three players who are joining the squad.

Signed to practice squad: RB Adrian Peterson

Pete Carroll just informed the media that the team has signed running back Adrian Peterson. A first-round draft pick from 2007, Peterson (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) is a four-time All Pro and former league MVP who has played in 183 regular season games, totaling almost 15,000 rushing yards and 119 touchdowns. Peterson is past his prime but Seattle is extremely thin at running back right now. Expect him to be elevated to the active roster soon.

Signed to practice squad: DB Elijah Benton

The Seahawks are also adding former Browns defensive back Elijah Benton, who worked out for the team recently. Benton (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) only appeared in one game for Cleveland last season, playing seven special teams snaps. Benton has also spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Signed to practice squad: WR Cade Johnson

Last but not least, the Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face to the practice squad. Wide receiver Cade Johnson (5-foot-10, 184 pounds) has been with the team for most of the 2021 season. He was released one week ago when the team added running back BJ Emmons.

