The Seattle Seahawks simply needed to borrow Geno Smith's roster spot for a day. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Smith has rejoined the Seahawks on Sunday. The move was widely expected when Smith was a part of Seattle's roster cuts on Saturday.

It's still unclear who's spot Smith is taking on the Seahawks roster. A spot will be created when the Jadeveon Clowney trade becomes official given that Seattle will be losing two players in the process (Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin are still technically on the team). Ed Dickson and Shaquem Griffin may also be played on Injured Reserve with respective knee injuries. That would open up two more spots. Seattle had to keep both of them on the roster for one day in order for them to play at any point in 2019.

Smith earned the job to be Russell Wilson's backup with his play in the preseason. He was far superior than Paxton Lynch, which made the decision very easy to make Smith the No. 2. Smith completed 18-of-34 pass attempts in the preseason for 282 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added 10 carries for 47 yards and another score on the ground.

Seahawks Re-sign QB Geno Smith to be Russell Wilson's backup originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest