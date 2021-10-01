The Seattle Seahawks are taking a second look at wide receiver Phillip Dorsett after he missed the entirety of his 2020 season with the team due to a foot injury.

Dorsett signed with the team’s practice squad this week after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week.

Dorsett signed with Seattle last year with the intention of being a complementary piece to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Instead, a foot injury surfaced in training camp and required surgery that Dorsett was unable to return from. He signed with Jacksonville this offseason having never appeared in a game for the Seahawks.

In addition to Dorsett, Seattle signed former Patriots, Texans and Giants tight end Ryan Izzo and quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad.

Luton joins the practice squad after being waived from Seattle’s active roster earlier this week. Izzo spent three seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Texans this offseason. He was released at the end of training camp and signed with the Giants practice squad before being released last week.

Seattle is short on tight ends with Gerald Everett landing on the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

Seahawks sign Phillip Dorsett to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk