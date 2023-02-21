The Seahawks have taken care of some internal business in advance of the new league year starting in March.

Seattle announced guard Phil Haynes has been signed to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Haynes was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft and appeared in 22 games with five starts during his rookie contract. He played significant snaps in 2022, rotating in at right guard with Gabe Jackson. He played 44.4 percent of Seattle’s offensive snaps in his fourth season, appearing in 15 games with three starts.

During his end-of-the-season press conference, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called Haynes a starting-caliber player.

“We like him. He’s physical,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “I’ve got high hopes that Phil could be a real factor for us.”

The Seahawks will now have Haynes around for at least another season.

Seahawks sign Phil Haynes to one-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk