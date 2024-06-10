Seahawks sign P.J. Walker as third QB for minicamp, cut Buddha Jones

The Seahawks have gone through the offseason with only two quarterbacks on their roster, but they're bringing in a third passer before their mandatory minicamp.

Quarterback P.J. Walker officially signed with the Seahawks today, putting him on the roster for minicamp this week.

Teams typically have at least three quarterbacks on the roster at this time of year, as it's hard to conduct practice sessions for all their wide receivers, tight ends and running backs if they don't have at least three quarterbacks. Geno Smith is the Seahawks' starter, Sam Howell is their backup, and now Walker is No. 3.

To make room on the 90-player roster, the Seahawks cut nose tackle Buddha Jones, who goes on waivers with an injured designation.

Walker started two games for the Browns last year but did not play well, throwing one touchdown pass and five interceptions and completing just 48.6 percent of his passes.