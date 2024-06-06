Seahawks to sign P.J. Walker

The Seahawks are adding a quarterback to the roster ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will sign P.J. Walker to their 90-man roster. Geno Smith and Sam Howell are the only quarterbacks currently under contract in Seattle and Walker's signing suggests they want to, at the very least, spread out the workload next week.

Walker appeared in six games and made two starts for the Browns last season. Walker's starts came in place of Deshaun Watson around the middle of the season, but the Browns ultimately opted to go with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco once Watson's season came to an end.

Walker also made seven starts for the Panthers over the previous three seasons, so he brings some experience to the back end of the depth chart.