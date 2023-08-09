Seahawks sign NT Anthony Montalvo, waive LB Joshua Onujiogo

The Seahawks announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

They have signed nose tackle Anthony Montalvo to their 90-man roster. Linebacker Joshue Onujiogu was waived with an injury designation.

If Onujiogu, who played one game for the Seahawks last year, goes unclaimed, he will revert to the Seahawks' injured reserve unless he's released with an injury settlement.

Montalvo signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of UCF earlier this year. He was waived by Miami earlier this week.

Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu are both on the Seahawks PUP list, which leaves Montalvo to join fourth-round pick Cameron Young and Robert Cooper in the middle of the Seattle line.