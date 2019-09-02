Seahawks re-sign Nick Bellore, cut Austin Calitro

The Seahawks tweaked their roster on Monday by bringing back a player they let go on Saturday.

Fullback Nick Bellore has re-signed with the team after being released as the Seahawks dropped to 53 players. Linebacker Austin Calitro was waived in a corresponding move.

Bellore made the move from linebacker to fullback in 2017 and played in 27 games for the Lions over the last two seasons. Most of his playing time came on special teams and he figures to continue to contribute on that front in Seattle as well.

Calitro was a regular on special teams last season while also seeing just over 28 percent of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps. He had 45 tackles and a half-sack in 15 overall appearances.