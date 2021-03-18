The Seahawks are re-signing fullback Nick Bellore, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus reports.

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports it’s a two-year deal for the special teams standout.

Bellore, 31, made the Pro Bowl for his special teams play last season.

He played 35 offensive snaps and 293 on special teams in 2020, playing all 16 games. Bellore saw only two touches for 14 yards but made 14 tackles.

Bellore played linebacker the first seven seasons of his career before the Lions converted him to fullback in 2018.

Seahawks re-sign Nick Bellore originally appeared on Pro Football Talk