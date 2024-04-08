Seahawks re-sign Michael Jackson, Jon Rhattigan and five exclusive rights free agents

The Seahawks started their offseason program on Monday and they formally re-signed seven of their players as things got underway.

Cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan were both tendered as restricted free agents last month while defensive end Myles Adams, guard McClendon Curtis, tackle Raiqwon O'Neal, linebacker Joshua Onujiogu, and tight end Brady Russell were tendered as exclusive rights free agents.

Jackson has played in every game for the Seahawks the last two seasons and he was a full-time starter during the 2022 season. He made four starts last year and made 34 tackles.

Rhattigan made 17 tackles as a core special teamer in his third season with the team. Russell was also a regular on special teams while Adams appeared in 11 games last season.

In addition to those moves, the Seahawks announced that they have released defensive end LaTrell Bumphus.