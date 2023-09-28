Seahawks sign LB Jon Rhattigan off practice squad

Linebacker Jon Rhattigan joined the Seahawks on a temporary basis for each of their first three games this season and they're making a more lasting arrangement with him this week.

The Seahawks announced that they have signed Rhattigan off of their practice squad on Thursday. He fills the roster spot the team opened by waiving wide receiver Cody Thompson on Wednesday.

Rhattigan has been a regular on special teams the first three weeks of the season, but has not played a defensive snap. That was also the case during Rhattigan's 19 appearances for Seattle over the last two seasons.

Rhattigan has 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in those appearances.