Seahawks sign LB Bruce Irvin to active roster ahead of Cardinals game

1
Liz Mathews
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks have announced the signing of linebacker Bruce Irvin to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week-9 matchup against the Cardinals. Irvin fills the empty spot made available when cornerback Sidney Jones was waived earlier in the week.

Irvin joined the Seahawks recently for his third stint in Seattle when he was added to the practice squad last month. Elevated to the roster for the team’s last two matchups, his leadership in the locker room has been invaluable.

“I just think it’s been as obvious as it can get,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday when asked about Irvin’s contributions. “He has a presence about him, he’s a tough guy that you can just feel it and know it. He also has the experience that he knows a lot that is going on in the game. Whereas we are trying to elevate our young guys, give them more awareness, spread their ability to see things coming, he’s already there, so he can show them.”

Irvin and the Seahawks are set to square off against the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday. The final injury report of the week will be released later Friday afternoon.

Related

Watch out, Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker III has 'big games ahead'

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks sign Bruce Irvin to active roster

    The Seahawks signed outside linebacker Bruce Irvin from their practice squad to their 53-player roster in an expected move. He takes the roster spot left open after the team waived cornerback Sidney Jones. Irvin, 35, was elevated from the practice squad for two games after rejoining the Seahawks for a third time in his career. [more]

  • How the Cardinals have fared vs. the Seahawks recently

    Take a look at how the Cardinals have done against the Seahawks in their previous three matchups.

  • Seahawks GM John Schneider should be Executive of the Year

    For the past decade the Seattle Seahawks have been an absolute force in the NFL.

  • India gambles on building a leading drone industry

    A ban on imported drones has spurred Indian firms to make drones and train pilots.

  • Dante Stills claims WVU 's all-time tackle for loss record

    West Virginia’s Dante Stills became the Mountaineers’ all time TFL leader with 48.5, after tackling TCU’s Kendre Miller

  • Trail Blazers rookie, ex-Arizona prep star Shaedon Sharpe impresses Suns coach, Devin Booker

    Former Dream City Christian standout Shaedon Sharpe returns when Portland (5-2) faces the Phoenix Suns in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

  • Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that's led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense. ''It's just selling out for the man next to you, a willingness to do anything that is asked of you,'' Harris said.

  • Too good to be true? Geno's the story of the year, and isn't done yet

    Smith is on a pace to throw for 4,000 yards and the Hawks are in first place. Compare that to Russell Wilson, the man that Smith replaced.

  • Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros

    The fake-pass-arriving deke he put on Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson was more effective than a block on Kenneth Walker’s TD run.

  • Kadarius Toney likely to make Chiefs debut on Sunday

    It sounds like receiver Kadarius Toney will make his Kansas City debut against Tennessee on Sunday. The Chiefs acquired Toney from the Giants while on their bye last week. But Toney has done enough that head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that the young receiver should be active in the Week [more]

  • Cam Akers practices with Rams, but Sean McVay won't say if the running back will play

    Rams' Cam Akers, out since Oct. 9, is back at practice, but coach Sean McVay won't say whether the running back will play Sunday at Tampa Bay.

  • Travis Kelce: Kadarius Toney an absolute beast with the ball in his hands

    Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Titans on Sunday night and tight end Travis Kelce thinks his new teammate could provide some fireworks on offense. Kelce hasn’t had much practice time with Toney since last week’s trade, but he said on his New Heights podcast that he’s familiar [more]

  • Christina Aguilera Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Music Videos

    Pop icon Christina Aguilera goes through her music video history and reacts to some of her most memorable video looks. From "Lady Marmalade" to "Dirrty" and "Fighter," watch as Christina goes deep on the history of those videos and the clothes that made them so classic. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Stripped, check out Christina Aguilera's new version of Beautiful - https://youtu.be/7kEwGXLdbZ8 Christina’s EP, LA LUZ, is now streaming, and full length album, AGUILERA, is now available. Director: Noël Jean Director of Photography: AJ Young Editors: Brittany Lewis, Chris Jones Celebrity Talent: Christina Aguilera Producer: Jamie Tobias Associate Producer: Sydney Malone Production Managers: Andressa Pelachi, Peter Brunette Talent Booker: Lauren Mendoza Gaffer/Op: Lucas Vilicich Audio: Kari Barber Production Assistant: Eric Bittencourt Post Production Supervisor: Christian Olguin Supervising Editor: Erica Dillman Assistant Editor: Andy Morell 00:00 - Lady Marmalade 03:28 - Dirrty 06:26 - Beautiful 08:31 - Fighter 10:17 - Candyman 12:36 - Pa Mis Muhcachas

  • Billions being spent in metaverse land grab

    Corporations, speculators and individuals have spent nearly $2bn (£1.75bn) on virtual plots.

  • Supreme Court to hear case on Navajo Nation rights to Colorado River

    The Supreme Court announced Friday that it will weigh in on a dispute between the Navajo Nation and state and federal governments over the tribe’s claim on Colorado River waters. The tribe has argued the U.S. is failing to fulfill its obligations regarding the river under the terms of an 1849 treaty. In a filing,…

  • Fantasy Football Week 9: Defense rankings

    Check out how the defenses stack up in our Week 9 fantasy rankings.

  • Oregon weather: Heavy rain in valley, major snowfall on Cascade passes over weekend

    The wildest weather of the season is expected to hit Oregon beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

  • Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Behind Enemy Lines ahead of Week 9 matchup

    To learn more about the enemy, we spoke with Cards Wire managing editor Jess Root.

  • EV maker Polestar gets $1.6 billion from major shareholders

    (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Polestar said on Thursday it had secured $1.6 billion in financing from its two main shareholders to help it deliver its growth plans amid volatile markets. Volvo Car, which co-founded the brand with China's Geely in 2017, said it would provide an $800 million loan to the firm. Its other major shareholder, PSD Investment, will provide the same amount through "direct and indirect financial and liquidity support," Polestar said.

  • Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington

    "We might have trees come down over lines, and those things can create outages,” Kellie Stickney, a spokesperson for Snohomish PUD, said.