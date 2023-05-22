With OTAs beginning this week, Seattle has added another defensive lineman.

The Seahawks signed undrafted free agent nose tackle LaTrell Bumphus, the team announced on Monday.

Bumphus played his college ball at Tennessee, where he appeared in 55 career games with 24 starts. He recorded 66 total tackles with 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Bumphus started out his college career as a tight end but converted to a defensive lineman after the 2018 season.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived outside linebacker Chris Garrett. He had signed with Seattle’s practice squad in January and signed a futures deal with the club after the season.

Seahawks sign LaTrell Bumphus originally appeared on Pro Football Talk