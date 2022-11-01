The Seahawks announced a couple of changes to their practice squad on Tuesday and both players involved flamed out with their original teams after being drafted in the early rounds.

The Seahawks have signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. They released wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside in a corresponding move.

Minnesota made Treadwell the 23rd pick of the 2016 draft, but he only caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Vikings. He spent the 2020 season with the Falcons and last season with the Jaguars.

Arcega-Whiteside was an Eagles second-round pick in 2019. He was traded to the Seahawks this summer, but failed to make the 53-man roster before signing to the practice squad.

Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad, cut JJ Arcega-Whiteside originally appeared on Pro Football Talk