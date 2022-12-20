Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been a temporary elevation to the Seahawks roster three times this season, but a fourth trip up would require Seattle to waive him in order to send him back down to the practice squad.

Their other option is to sign Treadwell to their active roster and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they will do exactly that on Tuesday.

Treadwell has one catch for one yard in his three appearances this year. He has played 29 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

Minnesota made Treadwell a first-round pick in 2016 and he caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns in 53 games for the Vikings. He also played for the Falcons and Jaguars before making his way to Seattle this season.

Seahawks to sign Laquon Treadwell to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk