Seahawks sign kicker Sam Ficken to futures deal

The Seahawks signed kicker Sam Ficken to a reserve/futures deal, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. Veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Janikowski’s future would seem to be in doubt considering how his season ended. The 40 year old injured his quadricep on a 57-yard field goal try on the final play of the first half last week, leaving Seattle without a kicker in the second half of their playoff game.

It was the second time he was injured during a game this season.

Ficken, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has spent time with the Jaguars, Rams and Chiefs.

He is 3-of-6 on field goals in the regular season and 14-of-15 on PATs and has made all three kicks — one PAT and two field goals — in the playoffs with the Rams last season.

Seattle is expected to add another kicker to compete with Ficken.